Coal India Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 588 MT posts on coalindia.in

Coal India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts through GATE 2021 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE examination this year can apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 9, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill 588 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply online can read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

• Geology discipline: M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

• Other disciplines: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of 12 Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on August 4, 2021, for General (UR) & EWS category candidates.

Selection Process

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2021). Based on the GATE-2021 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise, category-wise in a ratio of 1:1.50 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2021 Scores/Marks.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of ` 1000/- plus GST – ` 180/- totalling ` 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). SC / ST / PwD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.