Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)

A committee to select the chairperson and members of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was constituted under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, an official said.

The others members of the committee include SC/ST Welfare Minister Meena Singh Mandve and School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, while the additional chief secretary of the General Administration department will discharge functions related to the secretariat, added the official.

