CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration for 9,175 posts begins on April 20, apply at rect.crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in. The registration process begins on April 20 and will close on May 19, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9175 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The age limit of the candidates to apply should be between 21 to 27 years as on January 1, 2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/1999 and later than 01/01/2005.

For Constable (Motor Mechanic Vehicle / Cobbler / Carpenter / Tailor / Brass Band / Pipe Band / Gardner / Bugler / Painter / Cook / Barber cum Hair Dresser / Washer Man & Women / Water Carrier / Safai Karamchari / Mason / Plumber / Electrician: 18-23 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 and later than 01/01/2008.

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Selection Process The recruitment process will consist of PET, PST, CBT, Trade/Skill Test, Documents Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (DME/RME). Candidates who qualify PET & PST will be shortlisted to appear in CBT.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)will be conducted through Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) and Digitalized Equipment for measuring.

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Examination Fee The exam fee is ₹100/- for each post applied for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted. Fee can be paid online through BHIM, UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Master card, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards and CSC Wallet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CRPF.

Detailed Notification Here