Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1000 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, direct link here
Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications or Local Bank Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is April 20, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline
from a university recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
The age limit of the candidate to apply should be between 20 to 30 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.03.1996 and not later than 01.03.2006 (both dates inclusive).
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written test, screening, personal interview, final merit list, proficiency in local language and final selection. The written exam will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours.
The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC/ST/PWD and the fee for General, EWS & OBC is ₹850/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. Cash, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Stamps etc. will not be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.
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