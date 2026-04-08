Indian Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 350 posts at indianbank.bank.in, direct link here

The registration process commenced on April 8 and will conclude on April 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification and age limit to apply for the posts can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process comprises shortlisting of applications, followed by an interview or a written/online test. The written test will comprise of 120 questions of 180 marks. The exam will last 2 hours. 1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question for which a wrong answer is given. If a question is left blank(i.e., the candidate provides no answer), there will be no penalty for that question.

The interview will comprise of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying mark in Test and or Interview is 40 % for candidates belonging to unreserved category / EWS and 35 % for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWBD categories.

Punjab & Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1000 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, direct link here

Application Fee The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹1000/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.

2. Click on careers page link and a new page will open.

3. Click on SO applicatiom link and register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the oficial website of Indian Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here