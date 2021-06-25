CRPF Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for Physiotherapist, Nutritionist

Sports Branch of Training Directorate, Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF will close down the registration process for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. The registration process was started on June 8, 2021.

Candidates should have Masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign university to apply for Physiotherapist posts and M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics to apply for a Nutritionist post. The age limit should be not more than 40 years for Physiotherapists and not more than 30 years for Nutritionists.

Candidates will have to apply for the posts only through the mail on igtrg@crpf.gov.in Applications received through Email will only be entertained and applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must also upload self-attested documents like birth certificate, educational qualification and experience certificate, passport size colour photograph, no objection certificate while submitting applications online.

Initially, contractual engagement will be for a period of one year which could be further extended by one year for a maximum period of two years on the basis of performance.