CSBC Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates awaited, where & how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2023 03:51 PM IST

New dates of the exam will be announced through a notification on csbc.biha.nic.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to announce revised dates of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination soon. New dates of the exam will be announced through a notification on csbc.biha.nic.in.

Previously, CSBC issued admit cards and announced that these exams will be held on October 1, 7 and 15.

After the October 1 exam, the board announced that in both shifts of the first day of exam, a large number of students used unfair means due to which exams have been cancelled.

Further, the board postponed October 7 and 15 exams until further notice.

New dates for all these exams will be announced on the board's website and through newspapers, CSBC said.

The board may also release revised admit cards for the new exam dates. More information in this regard is awaited.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

