CSBC cancels Bihar Constable Recruitment exam 2023

The central selection board of constables (CSBC) on Tuesday decided to cancel the Bihar constable recruitment examination, which was held on October 1.

Bihar Constable Recruitment Exam Cancelled Amidst Irregularities and Imposter Arrests(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

Talking about the cancellation on October 2, Board president A K Singhal said that he had received a lot of complaints regarding irregularities in the examination . "After a thorough examination, it was prima facie found that a conspiracy was hatched by a gang. Due to this the examination's sanctity was lost which led to cancellation of the October 1 examination. Further the examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15 has also been postponed until further notice," he added.

At least 100 impostors and members of solver gangs were arrested on Sunday from various districts in Bihar.

The cancellation of the examination has come as a major blow to lakhs of candidates who had worked hard for the examination.

The decision follows the arrest of several individuals, commonly referred to as "Munna Bhais," from various districts of Bihar. These arrests were made in connection with the recovery of answer keys. In numerous districts, candidates were apprehended for attempting to use electronic devices and cheating materials to copy answers. Furthermore, in Patna, some candidates were caught red-handed with handwritten answer sheets.

The board has decided to cancel the written examination for both the shifts.

Meanwhile, the economic offence unit (EoU) had already initiated a probe into leakage of question papers of the Bihar police constable recruitment examination. So far, 61 FIRs have been lodged in various districts in Bihar. Several aspirants have been suspected to be involved in use of unfair means.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts, in which lakhs of aspirants had appeared. The recruitment notification was released for a total of 21,391 constable posts in the state.

This is not the first examination in Bihar, which has been cancelled due to such incidents. In 2022, the question paper of the Bihar public service commission was leaked. The government had cancelled the examination.

