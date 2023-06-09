Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSBC recruitment 2023: 21,391 police constable posts notified, apply from June 20

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 06:18 PM IST

The online application process for the post of constable will begin on June 20.

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has notified 21, 391 police constable vacancies. The online application process will begin on June 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21,391 Police Constable vacancies.

CSBC Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates in the unreserved category must be at least 18 years old and not older than 25. For male candidates, the age limit for the backward and extremely backward classes is 18 to 27 years. Female candidates from the backward and extremely backward classes must be between the ages of 18 and 30.

CSBC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 675 and for the SC,ST, women and transgender the application fee is 180.

CSBC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed the intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government or Shastri issued by the Sanskrit Board of Bihar State.

Notification here

