CSIR IIP invites applications for Technical Assistant, Technician posts, apply on iip.res.in

CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun has invited online applications for Technical Assistant and Technician vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their forms on iip.res.in. The last date of submitting online applications is November 9 and hard copies of applications have to reach the council on or before November 19.

CSIR IIP Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical Assistant, Technician posts on iip.res.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vacancy details

Technical Assistant: 24 vacancies

Mechanical, Electronics/EEE, Civil, Chemical, Chemical Science, Microbiology/Biotechnology, Science Communication and Dissemination Directorate.

Technician: 27 vacancies

Attendant Operator, Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant), Turner, Glass Blowing, Plumbing, Carpentry, R&AC, Welder, Mason, Fitter, Diesel Mechanic, Motor Mechanic, Electronics, Library, Computer Operator, Boiler Attendant.

For post-wise eligibility criteria and other details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to apply for CSIR IIP Recruitment 2023

Go to iip.res.in. Open the recruitment tab. Click on the advertisement “06/2023 : Recruitment of Technical Assistant & Technician” and then open the application form link. Select the link to apply for your post. Complete the registration form. Now, login and fill your application form. Once done, upload documents, make payment, if required. Submit the form and download it. Send the form offline as mentioned in the notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON