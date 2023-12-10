CSIR Recruitment 2023: Apply for 444 SO and ARO posts at csir.res.in, check notification here

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for 444 Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.csir.res.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is January 14.

Applications are invited for 444 Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer posts

The tentative date for the phase 1 examination is February 2024.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 444 vacancies of which 368 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer and 76 vacancies are for the post of Section Officer.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should not exceed 33 years.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for Unreserved (UR), OBC and EWS Categories. Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a university degree.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.csir.res.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the apply link for “CSIR - COMBINED ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES EXAMINATION – 2023 (CASE – 2023) [Last Date: 12/01/2024]”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 detailed notification

