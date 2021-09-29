Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR-CBRI to recruit for projects, check interview dates

The CSIR – Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee will conduct interview from October 6-8 to select candidates for Plan-CSIR Funded/External Funded projects.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The CSIR – Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee will conduct interview from October 6-8 to select candidates for Plan-CSIR Funded/External Funded projects. “All the candidates are required to wear mask and follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by GoI from time to time,” the CBRI has said.

“Interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview before the Selection Committee at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee on the date and time as mentioned above along with original documents and six copies of bio-data (One copy of bio-data duly affixed with a latest passport size photograph and supported by self-attested photocopies of certificates, mark sheets and other relevant documents) giving following information on one side of A-4 size paper,” the institute has informed candidates about the selection process.

Candidates with BTech, MSc, Diploma qualifications are eligible for this post. The eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts.

CSIR CBRI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Project Associate: 13 posts
  • Project Associate-II: 13 posts
  • Project Associate-I: 11 posts
  • Senior Project Associate: 1 post
  • Project Associate-II: 1 post
  • Project Associate-I: 1 post
  • Project Associate-I: 5 posts
  • Project Associate-I: 1 post
  • Project Associate-II: 3 posts
  • Project Associate-I: 1 post
  • Project Associate-I: 1 post
  • Project Associate-II: 1 post
  • Project Assistant: 1 post
  • Project Assistant: 2 posts

