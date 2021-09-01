Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR-CECRI recruitment: Apply for 54 technical assistant & technician posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
CSIR-CERI recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies of Technical Assistant and Technician on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR–CECRI), Karaikudi has invited applications for the various posts of Technical Assistant and Technician. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSIR-CECRI at cecri.res.in and apply.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 27 and the last date for receipt of hardcopy of applications is October 12.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies out of which 41 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant and 13 vacancies are for the post of Technician.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as of September 28.

CSIR-CECRI application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of 500. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women/CSIR Employees are exempted from payment of the application fee.

CSIR-CECRI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR-CECRI at cecri.res.in

RELATED STORIES

On the homepage click on the opportunities tab

Click on the link you want to apply for

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the relevant documents

Take a printout of the application form

Candidates have to post the printout of the application form and self-attested copies of all the relevant documents to the below mentioned address on or before October 12:

The Controller of Administration, CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi–630003, Tamil Nadu

