CSIR-CGCRI to recruit for 14 Scientist positions, apply till October 15
employment news

CSIR-CGCRI to recruit for 14 Scientist positions, apply till October 15

CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) has invited applications to recruit scientists.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:19 PM IST
CSIR-CGCRI to recruit 14 Scientists, apply till October 15(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) has invited applications to recruit scientists. “Applications are invited from enthusiastic, young Indian researchers having excellent academic record and proven scientific achievements along with requisite experience and a high degree of motivation and desire to take up research as a career in the field of Glass & Ceramic to fill up the vacant posts of Scientists,” the institute has said.

The application forms are available on the official website of the CGCRI and the last date for submission of the forms is October 15. “The last date of receiving hard copies of the print out of online application will be 31.10.2021,” it has said.

Apply online

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR employees stationed in Kolkata/Khurja/Naroda (as per 7 th Pay Commission). Council employees are also eligible for accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible,” candidates have been informed.

