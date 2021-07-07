CSIR-CLRI recruitment 2021 for 10 Scientist, other posts

The CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) has invited applications to fill 10 vacancies for scientist, senior scientist, senior technical officer and technical officer posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute, which candidates can fill and submit on or before August 6.

CLRI is a Central hub in Indian Leather Sector with direct roles in Education, Research, Training, Testing, Designing, Forecasting, Planning, Social empowerment and leading in Science and Technology relating to Leather.

CLRI recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Senior technical officer: 1 post

Senior Scientist: 3 posts

Scientist: 5 posts

CLRI recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the job notice are eligible to apply.

Click here for eligibility conditions

"Posts are tenable at CLRI, Chennai as mentioned against the area, however based on the need and requirements, candidates may be posted in any of the Regional Centres: Ahmedabad, Jalandhar, Kanpur and Kolkata," the CLRI has said.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the higher educational qualification, work experience, written test or seminar and by determining the research specialisation from the topic of PhD work. Any other methodology as deemed fit by screening committee will be implemented by the CLRI, it has said.