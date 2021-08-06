Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR-CLRI recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for scientists and other posts

CSIR-CLRI recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 8 post of Scientist and 2 posts of technical officer
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:34 PM IST
CSIR-CLRI recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 10 posts of Scientist

The application process to fill 10 vacancies in CSIR-CLRI ends on Friday, August 6. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of CSIR-CLRI at https://www.clri.org/

CSIR-CLRI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which three vacancies are for the post of senior scientist, five vacancies are for the post of Scientist, and two vacancies are for the post of senior technical officer.

CSIR-CLRI recruitment application fee: Candidates are required to pay 100 as application fee through SB Collect by ONLINE/ SBI Branch. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD/ Women/ CSIR Employees are exempted from submission of application fee.

CSIR-CLIR recruitment: Age limit

The upper age limit for the post of Senior scientist is 37 years and the upper age limit for the post of scientist is 32 years for the UR and EWS and 35 years for the OBC. The upper age limit for the post of senior technical officer is 40 years.

CSIR-CLIR recruitment: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR- CLIR at https://www.clri.org/.

After the submission of the online application candidates have to post the duly signed application form along with all the relevant documents to the following address

Recruitment Section, CSIR - Central Leather Research Institute, Sardar Patel Road, Adyar, Chennai - 600 020 Tamil Nadu, India. It should reach on or before August 23.

The envelope should super-scribed "Application for the post of ____(Post Code)____"

