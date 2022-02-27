CSIR-NCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 20 vacancies of Scientists and other posts

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune has invited applications for posts of scientists, sr scientist and principal scientists. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application is March 10. Last date for receipt of hard copy of applications March 21.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of CSIR-NCL at recruit.ncl.res.in.

CSIR-NCL recruitment vacancy details: Out of 20 vacancies 10 vacancies are for the post of scientists, 4 vacancies are for the post of sr. scientist and 6 vacancies are for the post of principal scientist.

CSIR-NCL recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the post of scientist should be 32 years. For the post of sr. scientist the upper age is 37 and for the post of principal scientist the maximum age is 45 years.

CSIR-NCL recruitment application fee: Candidates must pay the application fee of Rs. 100/- (for each post) by an online payment system such as NEFT, Bank Transfer, Net Banking, etc. in favour of 'Director, National Chemical Laboratory' with the following details:

Bank Name: State Bank of India

Account No.:30267257846

IFSC Code No: SBIN0003552

Branch Code: 3552

Branch Name: NCL Campus Branch, Pune

CSIR-NCL recruitment: How to apply

Candidates must apply online only through the official website at recruit.ncl.res.in, and then send a hard copy of the online application form, as well as self-attested copies of all educational certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates, and other documents, through Registered/Speed post the following address so that it should reach on or before 21st of March, 2022 by 5.30PM : Controller of Administration

CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory

Dr. Homi Bhabha Road

Pune – 411008 (Maharashtra) only.

The application will not be accepted if it is submitted in another format. Hard copies of application forms submitted by hand will not be accepted.

