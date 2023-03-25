Chandigarh Transport Undertakings, CTU has invited applications from candidates for Bus Conductors and Heavy Bus Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CTU at ctu.chdadmnrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 177 posts in the organisation.

CTU to recruit 177 Bus Conductors & Heavy Bus Driver posts

The registration process was started on March 16 and ended on April 10, 2023. The last date for submission of fee in any SBI branch is till April 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Bus Conductors: 131 posts

Heavy Bus Drivers: 46 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. There will be one Paper having two parts of two hours duration carrying 100 Multiple Choice Questions. The final selection shall be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written test.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹800/- for General/OBC/ESM/DSM(General) category candidates and ₹500/- for Scheduled Castes/Ex-Service Man/DSM (Other categories)/EWS. The category wise application fee payable through Net Banking/Debit Card/UPI up to 11.59 p.m. of the closing date i.e. April 15, 2023.

Detailed Notification Here

