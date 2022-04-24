CWMA Recruitment: Apply for 53 posts, check details

Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has invited applications for 53 vacancies on deputation at CWMA New Delhi and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Bengaluru.

Officers of central, state, union territory governments, public sector undertakings and autonomous organizations can apply for these posts.

The proforma of the application form and the detailed circular can be downloaded from cwc.gov.in. Applications should reach the CWMA, New Delhi office within 60 days of publication of the advertisement. The ad was published on the April 23-29 edition of the Employment News paper.

Here is the detailed address to send applications:

Secretary, Cauvery Water Management Authority

Upper Ground Floor, MTNL Building

8, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi-110066

Vacancies at CWMA, New Delhi:

Director/Superintending Engineer (Civil): 1

Deputy Director (Engineering): 1

Deputy Director (Hydromet): 1

Senior Professional Assistant (Hydro-Meteorological): 1

Assistant Director-II/Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Deputy Director (Admin): 1

Assistant Director (Admin)-II: 2

Office Superintendent: 1

Assistant/Public Relation Officer: 1

Upper Division Clerk: 4

Lover Division Clerk: 4

Sr. Principal Private Secretary, Principal Private Secretary: 4

Private Secretary: 3

Personal Assistant: 4

Stenographer (Grade D): 5

Director (Finance): 1

Account Officer: 2

Hindi-cum-Record Officer: 1

Director (Agriculture): 1

Deputy Director (Agriculture): 1

Assistant Director (Agriculture): 2

Junior Engineer (Agriculture Engineering): 1

Vacancies in CWRC, Bengaluru:

Junior Engineer (Civil): 2

Upper Division Clerk: 1

Sr. Principal Private Secretary, Principal Private Secretary: 2

Personal Assistant: 3

The maximum age limit for all the posts is 56 years, on the closing date of application.

