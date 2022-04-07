Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DDA Recruitment: 378 Data Entry Operator, Assistant vacancies, check details
employment news

DDA Recruitment: 378 Data Entry Operator, Assistant vacancies, check details

Eligible candidates can apply for these contractual posts on becil.com. The last date to apply is April 25.
DDA Recruitment: 378 Data Entry Operator, Assistant vacancies(HT file)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 02:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has notified 378 data entry operator and assistant vacancies in the office of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). 

Eligible candidates can apply for these contractual posts on becil.com. The last date to apply is April 25. 

Here are more details about the vacancies: 

Office Assistant

Number of posts: 200

Age: 21-45 years

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for these posts.

Candidates will be selected through written test for general awareness, English grammar and writing, computer knowledge test, typing test and finally personal interaction or discussion. Salary will be as per minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for graduates.

Data Entry Operator

Number of posts: 178

Eligibility: Class 12 pass or graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for these posts. The salary will be as per minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for 10+2 and graduate levels. 

Candidates need to qualify a typing test with the speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment delhi development authority
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP