Delhi Cantonment Board to recruit 40 Assistant Teacher posts, apply from tomorrow

Delhi Cantonment Board has invited applications for Assistant Teacher post. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in. The registration process will begin on February 22 and will end on March 17, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts of Assistant Teacher in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed senior secondary with at least 50 percent marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary education from a recognized Board. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years. Complete educational qualifications can be checked on Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

Other Details

The admit cards for written test will be uploaded on the Board website. Candidates should not sent more than one application for the post. Applications received from any other source/ incomplete applications shall not be entertained and will be summarily rejected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}