Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment can download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of the Forest Guard on its official website.

The department will conduct the computer-based exam from March 1 to 7, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Direct link to download Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021

How to download Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here for admit cards"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login'

The Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future references.

