Delhi University recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu to recruit 40 Non Teaching Posts

Delhi Universities Deshbandhu college has invited applications for 40 non teaching posts. Candidates can check the detailed notification of the official website of Deshbandhu College at deshbandhucollege.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dunt.uod.ac.in.

The deadline for the submission of application form is 21 days from the days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published on employment news on August 20.

Delhi University recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 40 vacancies of Non Teaching Posts.

Delhi University recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from UR/ OBC/ EWS category should pay ₹1000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in

Sign In and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here