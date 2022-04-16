Delhi University recruitment: Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies

Kirori Mal College, Delhi University has invited application for the posts of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 6 or 21 days from the date of publication in the employment news. Interested candidates can submit the application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being held in order to fill 110 Assistant Professor positions.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee for the UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs 500. Applicants from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Women categories will not be charged an application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in

Register your self and fill the online application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of Kirori Mal College at kmc.du.ac.in