Department of Atomic Energy recruitment: Apply for 124 CFO and other posts
Candidates can apply online through the official site of Department of Atomic Energy at barc.gov.in.
Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for Chief Fire Officer, Technical Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nfc.gov.in.
Vacancy details:
Chief Fire Officer/A: 1 post
Technical Officer / C (Computers): 3 posts
Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A: 2 posts
Station Officer/A: 7 posts
Sub-Officer/B: 28 posts
Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman/A (DPOF/A): 83 posts
Age Limit:
The maximum candidate's age should be 40 years except for the Technical Officer / C (Computers) and Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman/A (DPOF/A) post. For the Technical officer posts the maximum age is 35 years and Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman the upper age is 27 years.
How to apply
Visit the official website at www.nfc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the “Recruitment of Fire Services Personnel & Techincal Officers (Computers)”
Fill out the applictaion form
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the form and take printout for future reference.