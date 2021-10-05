Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 released for various posts, download link here

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has released DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer key through the official site of DFCCIL on dfccil.com. The answer key has been released for the various Posts of Junior Manager, Executive & Junior Executive in various disciplines. 

As per the official notice released by the organisation, candidates can raise objections against the answer key from October 5 to October 9, 2021 till 11.45 pm. Candidates need to login using their credentials and register their objections (if any) along with documents, that refer and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the questions paper of examination. 

If candidate do not submit their objection within stipulated period i.e. October 9, 2021, 11:45 PM, no further objections on any Questions/Option Keys will be entertained by DFCCIL at any later stage of the process. Objections in any other modes of communication shall not be entertained by DFCCIL in this regard.

Direct link to download answer key

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021: How to download 

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of DFCCIL on dfccil.com.
  • Click on Latest News Section link available on the home page.
  • Press on the notice link available for answer key against Advt 04/2021.
  • Enter the application number and password and click on login.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
dfccil dfccil recruitment answer keys
