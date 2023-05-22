Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Candidates can apply through the official website at dfccil.com.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive/ Junior Executive. Interested ht ed

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts(Shutterstock)

The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 19. Candidates can edit their applications from June 26 to June 30.

DFCCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies, of which 354 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer and 181 vacancies are for Executive posts.

Notification here

Direct link to apply

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dfccil.com

Click on “Advt. No. 01/DR/2023: Direct Recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, Mechanical, Finance, HR & IT Departments of DFCCIL”

Click on “Click here to apply”

Register and apply for the vacancies

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jobs recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP