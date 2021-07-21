DFF to hire professionals for 52nd IFFI work, apply now

The Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications to hire professionals on short term contract basis for the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2021. The 52nd International Film Festival of India (in hybrid format) is scheduled to be organised from November 20-28, 2021 in Goa. Interested candidates can send their CVs to vacancy.dff@gmail.com.

All the selected candidates should be based in Delhi on their own cost and be willing to travel to Goa for the work 52nd IFFI, 2021 wherein the transportation and twin sharing accommodation shall be provided by DFF, as per the official notification. Remuneration will be based on experience. Competent authority reserves the right to terminate the contract at any point of time.

International Film Festival of India Recruitment details

Assistant Film Programmer (Number of posts– 5)

Festival Coordinator (Number of posts– 6)

Film Scheduler (Number of post – 1)

Delegate Registration (Number of post– 1)

Festival Assistant (Number of post– 1)

Essential requirements for assistant film programmer

1. Post Graduate/Graduate degree in Journalism/Media & Entertainment/Mass Communication/Film Study/ Computer Science from a recognized institute/university.

2. Good command in spoken and written English.

3. Computer skills in new interactive media & knowledge of MS-office (word, power point & excel etc.)

4. The candidate should have experience in management of travel, issuances of VISA and from authorities of the respective countries and handling National/International guests.

5. 1-year work experience related to International Film Festival/Film Programming/Virtual Platform.

6. Thorough knowledge of cinema.

7. The candidate should have the ability to manage specific sections of International Film Festival.

8. Pleasing personality and team player.

Essential requirements for festival coordinator

1. Graduate degree preferably in Journalism/Media & Entertainment/ Mass Communication/Film Study from a recognized institute/ university with 6 months work experience related to Film Festival/Film Programming/ Event Management/or any other allied related work OR Graduate degree in any discipline with minimum two years of experience in administrative work, office management and coordination work.

2. Thorough knowledge of Cinema

3. Good command in spoken and written English.

4. Pleasing personality and team player.

5. Candidate should have experience of process of film selection and handling of various jury of the festival and guests of National and International stature.

6. The candidate should have experience in assessment/Management of technical requirement for conducting Masterclasses/Workshop/Interactive sessions, travel and logistics arrangements, Event Management etc.

Essential requirements for film scheduler

1. Graduate/ post graduate degree preferably in Journalism/ media & entertainment/ mass communication/ film study/computer science from a recognized institute/ university/

2. Good command in spoken and written English.

3. Computer skills in new interactive media & knowledge of MS office (word, power point & excel etc.)

4. 1-2 years work experience in Film Festival Scheduling or Programming or slotting.

5. Thorough knowledge of cinema.

6. Pleasing personality and team player.

Essential requirements for delegate registration

1. Bachelor in Computers or Graduate from a recognized institute/ university with good command on computer programming.

2. Strong communication skills (spoken & written).

3. 6 months to 1-year work experience related to delegate registration/film festivals/maintenance of website.

Essential requirements for festival assistant

1. Graduate/ under graduate in any discipline from a recognized institute/university.

2. Good command over new and interactive media & knowledge of MS-office(word, power point & excel).

3. Preferably 1-year work experience related to film festival/office work like maintaining of office files.

Direct link of the notification: https://dff.gov.in/images/News/Outsourced_Qualification_Revised.pdf