Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt to recruit 16 LDC and other posts

The Commandant, The Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt has invited applications from candidates to apply for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can send the filled up application forms to the address mentioned below. The last date to apply for the posts within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

LDC: 1 Post

Draught man: 1 Post

Tailor: 2 Posts

Cook: 9 Posts

Barber: 2 Posts

Mali: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and Skill test/Trade test/Practical test for the respective trade. Written test will be in objective form for 02 hours and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Where to Apply

Candidates will forward application alongwith two self addressed envelopes affixed with stamp of ₹30/- and two self attested passport size photographs properly sealed in an envelope to the address mentioned in format of application through Ordinary/Registered Post or Courier to Commandant, the Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya (UP) - 224001.

