The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has invited applications for Project Engineers posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ada.gov.in.

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Engineer posts at ada.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of Project Engineers.

Details:

Project Engineer-I (Level PE 1) : 40 vacancies

Project Engineer-II (Level PE 2) : 9 vacancies

Project Engineer-III (Level PE 3) : 4 vacancies

Direct link to apply

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ada.gov.in

On the homepage, under the latest news tab

Click on the apply link given below the “Applications are invited for the post Project Engineer (PE)”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form, upload documents and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here