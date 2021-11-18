DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 34 posts on drdo.gov.in

Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organization.

The Graduate/ Diploma Apprenticeship training will be one year. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees 33 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/ by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament.

Technician Apprentice Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State council or Board of Technical Education established by a State government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg./ Technology.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam. The details of shortlisted will be published in DRDO website.