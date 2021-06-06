DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 47 posts, details here

Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Jodhpur has invited applications for recruiting apprentice posts for one year for 2021-22.

Candidates can download the application form from the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The candidate will have to send scanned copies of application form along with documents and certificates in pdf format to the following email address: director@dl.drdo.in.

The last date for the submission of the application is 15 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published on the employment news on June 5.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies.

Monthly Stipend: ₹7,000

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should be a Class 10 pass and should also have an ITI certificate to apply for the post.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit (percentage of marks of the qualifying examination). Only selected candidates will be informed through an offer letter.

Candidates can check the advertisement on the employment news.