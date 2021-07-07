Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

DRDO to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through NATS portal on mhrdnats.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

Combat Vehicles Research & Development Estt., Defence Research & Development Organization has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to enrol in NATS portal is till July 20, 2021.

Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamil Nadu can apply for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application July 5, 2021
Last date to apply in NATS portal July 20, 2021
Last date for applying COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE), AVADI, CHENNAI July 28, 2021
Declaration of Shortlisted listJuly 30, 2021
Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates August 9, 2021

Vacancy Details

• Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts

• Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the apprentice posts can check the educational qualification for both graduate and technician category in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is interested with the task of preparation of shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo apprentice sarkari naukri drdo recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP