DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

Combat Vehicles Research & Development Estt., Defence Research & Development Organization has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to enrol in NATS portal is till July 20, 2021.

Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamil Nadu can apply for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application July 5, 2021 Last date to apply in NATS portal July 20, 2021 Last date for applying COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE), AVADI, CHENNAI July 28, 2021 Declaration of Shortlisted list July 30, 2021 Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates August 9, 2021

Vacancy Details

• Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts

• Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the apprentice posts can check the educational qualification for both graduate and technician category in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is interested with the task of preparation of shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.