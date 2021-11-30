Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 61 posts on drdo.gov.in
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 61 posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. 
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 61 posts on drdo.gov.in
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization. 

Candidates are required to apply through NAPS portal. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 and should have ITI passed certificate. The age limit of the candidate who will apply for the post should not be less than 14 years as on closing date of application. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications and shortlist the candidates. Candidates shall be selected on merit basis. Incase of tie, the marks of the lower examination shall be considered as tie-breaker. The selected candidates must execute a contract for a period of one year of training as per provision of the Apprentice Act, 1961 and rules framed thereunder. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo apprentice sarkari naukri
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP