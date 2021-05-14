Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, how to apply here
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, how to apply here

DRDO will close the registration process for Apprentice posts next week. Candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:46 PM IST
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, how to apply here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO will close down the apprentice recruitment process on May 17, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice posts can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 79 posts in the organization.

Candidates are required to apply through the NAPS portal. All the required documents/ certificates should be uploaded on the portal. The age of the apprentice should not be less than 14 years as on closing date of application.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of the NAPS portal on apprenticeshipindia.org.

• Click on register link available on the right-hand side of the page.

• Fill in the details and register yourself.

• Upload the required documents or certificates on the portal.

• Once done, candidates will have to send the scanned copies of all the relevant documents/ certificates in a single PDF file through email to admintbrl@tbrl.drdo.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. In case of a tie, the marks of the lower examination shall be considered as tie-breaker. The training details will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through E-mail/ SMS/ Phone. The selected candidates will have to report at TBRL, Ramgarh Range.

