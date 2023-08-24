DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organization.

The applications should reach the ‘Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha – 756025 on or before October 6, 2023. Along with the application, photocopies of all documents- educational mark sheets, Class 10, 12 certificates, caste certificate and identity proof should also reach the above address. The application form should be typewritten.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 20 posts

Technician Apprentice: 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed B.E/ B.Tech/ Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com can apply. The candidates will have to pass the degree in the year 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam earlier than 2019 are not eligible.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of written test/ personal interview/ both for shortlisted candidates only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

