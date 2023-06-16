Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 posts at drdo.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on June 13 and will end on June 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 28 posts

Diploma Apprentice: 23 posts

Trade Apprentice: 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Graduate/Diploma/ITI hailing from Indian Nationals for a period of ONE YEAR (2023-2024) can apply. Regular Candidates who have completed their education qualifications during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}