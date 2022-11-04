Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in

employment news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:22 PM IST

DRDO DIPAS will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts at drdo.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DRDO Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation.

The opening date of registration was November 1 and the last date of application was November 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit below.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification).Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
drdo sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP