DRDO invites candidates for walk-in interviews for JRF positions

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates for a walk-in interview for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab (TBRL), Sector 30, Chandigarh. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in November.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Junior Research Fellow- Chemistry: Candidates who have completed post graduation in Chemistry in first division and has valid UGC NET qualification can apply. The interview date is November 1 and the total number of vacancies is 3.

Junior Research Fellow- Mechanical Engineering: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engg (first division) with valid NET/GATE qualification or ME/MTech in Mechanical Engg with first division in both graduate and postgraduate level is required. The number of vacancies is 4 and the date of interview is November 2.

Junior Research Fellow-Electronics Engineering: Candidates with BE/BTech in Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Communication Engg with 1st division and valid NET/GATE qualification; or with ME/M.Tech in Electronics’ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication Engg with 1st division both at graduate and postgraduate level can apply. The number of vacancy is 1 and the interview date is November 3.

Junior Research Fellow-Physics: Post Graduation in Physics in 1st Division with valid NET qualification are required for these posts. The interview date is November 4 and the number of vacancies is 3.

The age limit for the above posts is 28 years on date of walk-in-interview, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC Candidates.

Fellows will be paid a monthly stipend ₹31,000 plus HRA admissible as per prevailing rules. Tenure of the fellowship is initially two years. Further extension and/or up gradation as SRF will be governed as per rules. However, the total tenure as JRF/SRF will be 5 years.

Place of interview for these posts is Terminal Ballistics Research Lab (TBRL), Sector 30 Chandigarh and place of work will be TBRL Range, Ramgarh.

For list of documents and more details, check the notification below:

