DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 51 posts at rac.gov.in, link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, RAC has started the registration process for Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 51 posts in the organisation.

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 51 posts

The last date to apply is till November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post should have at least first class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in various disciplines. The age limit for Scientist ‘D’/‘E’/’F’ is not exceeding 50 years and for Scientist C is not exceeding 40 years.

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in.

Click on DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non‐refundable non‐transferable application fee of Rs. 100/‐ payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

