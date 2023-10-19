DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: Registration for 51 posts begins on October 21 at rac.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, RAC has invited applications for Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 51 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on October 21, 2023 and will end on November 17, 2023. Read below for eligibility and other details.

Vacancy Details

Scientist F: 2 posts

Scientist E: 14 posts

Scientist D: 8 posts

Scientist C: 27 posts

Pay Structure

Scientist F: ₹ 1,31,100/-

1,31,100/- Scientist E: ₹ 1,23,100/-

1,23,100/- Scientist D: ₹ 78,800/-

78,800/- Scientist C: ₹ 67,700/-

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in.

Click on DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO RAC.