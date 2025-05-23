DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Apply for 148 posts at rac.gov.in, details here

Defence Research & Development Organization, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO-RAC has invited applications for Scientist post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Apply for 148 posts at rac.gov.in

The closing date of receipt of online applications will be 21 days from the date of publication in the Employment News (likely to be published in the first week of June 2025). This recruitment drive will fill 148 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 127 vacancies

2. Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 9 vacancies

3. Encadred Posts of Scientist ‘B’: 12 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:10 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO. The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a nontransferable non-refundable application fee of ₹100/- payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO RAC.