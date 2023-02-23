DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF posts at drdo.gov.in
DRDO to recruit candidates for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS has invited applications from candidates for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. The last date for receipt of application so 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Aeronautical Engineering: 1 post
- Computer Science and Engineering: 10 posts
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates having BE/B.Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at graduate and post graduate level can apply. Only GATE score of 2021 and GATE score of 2022 are acceptable. The age limit should be not more than 28 years on the closing date of advertisement.
Selection Process
The shortlisting of candidates will be based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in degree/ post graduate degree. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview. The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO.