Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF posts at drdo.gov.in

employment news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 09:23 PM IST

DRDO to recruit candidates for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF posts at drdo.gov.in
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 JRF posts at drdo.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS has invited applications from candidates for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. The last date for receipt of application so 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Aeronautical Engineering: 1 post
  • Computer Science and Engineering: 10 posts
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having BE/B.Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at graduate and post graduate level can apply. Only GATE score of 2021 and GATE score of 2022 are acceptable. The age limit should be not more than 28 years on the closing date of advertisement.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates will be based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in degree/ post graduate degree. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview. The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo sarkari naukri
drdo sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out