DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in

Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for 21 Apprentices in Library & Information Science disciplines.

Candidates can submit the applications in the prescribed format within 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the Employment News on January 28.

DRDO recruitment 2023 education qualification: Degree in Library & Information Science from a recognized University/Institute.

Diploma in Library Science (Two Years) from a recognized University/Institute.

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can download the application form and after filling the application form along with the required documents (in pdf format) send them via email or by post to the following address: Email address:- hrd.desidoc@gov.in

Postal address:-

Government of India, Ministry of Defence

The Director

DESIDOC,

Metcalfe House, Civil Line

Delhi-110054

Notification here

