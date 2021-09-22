DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow

Scientific Analysis Group under DRDO, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow. The applicant will be selected for a period of two years to work in the area of cryptology.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news dated September 18.

DRDO SAG recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned fellowship should be 28 years as on the closing date of the advertisement.

Five years relaxation is for SC/ST candidates and 3 year age relaxation is for OBC candidates.

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021 Fellowship Emoluments: As per the notification candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of ₹31000 plus HRA and medical facilities. A contingency grant of ₹15000 is also admissible.

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Apply online’

Register your self

Fill the application form

Upload copies of scanned documents

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Check detailed notification below