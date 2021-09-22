Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow
employment news

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of JRF, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:26 PM IST
DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of JRF, check details here

Scientific Analysis Group under DRDO, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow. The applicant will be selected for a period of two years to work in the area of cryptology.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news dated September 18.

DRDO SAG recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned fellowship should be 28 years as on the closing date of the advertisement.

Five years relaxation is for SC/ST candidates and 3 year age relaxation is for OBC candidates.

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021 Fellowship Emoluments: As per the notification candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of 31000 plus HRA and medical facilities. A contingency grant of 15000 is also admissible.

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: How to apply

RELATED STORIES

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Apply online’

Register your self

Fill the application form

Upload copies of scanned documents

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Check detailed notification below

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo vacancies junior research fellow
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APSC recruitment 2021: Apply for insurance medical officer posts from Sept 24  

UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2022 notification released at upsc.gov.in

ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 vacancies, check details here

BSEB D.EI.ED 2021: Registration process with late fee reopens today
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP