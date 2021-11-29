Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The deadline for submission of the application forms is December 17.
DRDO to recruit for JRF position at Terminal Ballistics Research Lab, Chandigarh
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to award junior research fellowships (JRFs) at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. A total of 3 JRFs will be awarded one each in computer science, electronics and communications and mechanical disciplines.

The deadline for submission of the application forms is December 17.

After selection, candidates would receive 31,000 plus HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.

Candidates with BE, BTech in the relevant discipline in first division with NET/ GATE or ME or MTech in the relevant discipline in first division both at graduate and postgraduate level are eligible to apply for the junior research fellowship.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their score in the GATE or NET and percentage of marks obtained in minimum qualifying degree.

drdo
