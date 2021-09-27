Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh invites applications for apprenticeship
employment news

DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh invites applications for apprenticeship

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications from candidates from engagement as apprentices. These apprentices will be posted s at its Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre) for one year.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:50 AM IST
DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh invites applications for apprenticeship

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications from candidates for engagement as apprentices. These apprentices will be posted at its Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre) for one year.

The application forms are available on the official website of DRDO and the deadline for submission of the forms is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

Job details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. “No Interview will be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, DGRE for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates (as per the vacancies indicated above) and will prepare a list for selection. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualifications). Only selected candidates will be informed by office letter.” the DRDO has said.

Graduate and diploma passed candidates have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI passed candidates must have to register themselves at www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo ceptam apprentice post apprenticeship scheme apprentices
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd to recruit through GATE 2022

Odisha: OPTCL to recruit 200 Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees

Assam DEE to begin recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions today

IISER Pune to fill temporary positions in a DST funded project
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP