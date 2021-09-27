DRDO-DGRE Chandigarh invites applications for apprenticeship

DRDO’s Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications from candidates for engagement as apprentices. These apprentices will be posted at its Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre) for one year.

The application forms are available on the official website of DRDO and the deadline for submission of the forms is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

Job details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. “No Interview will be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, DGRE for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates (as per the vacancies indicated above) and will prepare a list for selection. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualifications). Only selected candidates will be informed by office letter.” the DRDO has said.

Graduate and diploma passed candidates have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI passed candidates must have to register themselves at www.apprenticeshipindia.org.