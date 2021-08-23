DSE Odisha recruitment 2021: Registration for 4,619 teachers' posts begins

Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has invited online applications for the posts of contractual Hindi teachers, Sanskrit teachers and physical education teachers in government secondary schools of Odisha. The registration process for the DSE teachers recruitment 2021 begins on August 23, 2021.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of DSE-Odisha on www.dseodisha.in. The last date for the online submission of application forms is September 14, 2021.

The online examination (tentative) is scheduled to be held in the first week of October 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 4,619 posts of teachers. Of the total 4,619 vacancies, 2,055 posts are for Hindi teachers, while 1,304 posts are for Sanskrit teachers and 1,260 posts are for physical education teachers.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details:

Eligibility criteria for Sanskrit teacher:

Candidates should have bachelor’s degree with Sanskrit as one of the electives/optional/Honours/pass subjects from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution.

Direct Link to apply

Eligibility criteria for Hindi teacher:

Candidates should have bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the electives/optional/pass/honours subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates).

Eligibility criteria for physical education teacher:

Candidates should have 12th degree or its equivalent examination from a recognised institution with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% or SC/ST/PH/SEBC candidates).

Age limit for DSE teachers recruitment 2021:

The candidate should be not below 21 years of age and not above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Fees: All candidates will have to pay ₹600/- as as processing fee. SC/ST/PWD category candidates will have to pay ₹400 as application processing fee.

Selection process:

As per the notification, the selection will be made on the basis of result of computer-based test mode.

Detailed Notification

Direct link to apply for DSE Odisha recruitment of teachers (For new candidate)

Or,

For registered candidates