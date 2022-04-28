Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB answer key 2022 out for exams held in April at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Draft answer key has been released by DSSSB for the online exam held in month of April.
DSSSB answer key 2022 out for exams held in April at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Published on Apr 28, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer key for online computer based examination held in the month of April 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of DSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant was held from April 1 to 9 and again from April 16 to 23, while the examination for the post of Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi was held on April 23.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key and raise objections.

DSSSB answer key 2022: Know how to check result

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

ON the homepage, click on the link that reads “OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notice here

