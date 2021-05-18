Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB invites applications for 7,236 TGTs, Assistant Teachers and other posts
employment news

DSSSB invites applications for 7,236 TGTs, Assistant Teachers and other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Assistant teachers and other posts. The online application process will start on May 25 and the last day to apply is June 24.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7,236 vacancies out of which 6,886 are teaching post, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counselor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 for patwari.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Assistant teachers and other posts. The online application process will start on May 25 and the last day to apply is June 24.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of DSSSB.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7,236 vacancies out of which 6,886 are teaching post, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counselor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 for patwari.

Age Limit:

For TGT: Below 32

Assistant Teacher Primary/ Assistant Teacher Nursery: Not exceeding 30 years

LDC: 18-27 years

Counselor: Not exceeding 30 years

Head clerk: Not exceeding 30 years

Patwari: 21-27 years

Application fee: Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ?100/- as examination fees. Women and SC/ST/ PWD and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from paying application fees.

For eligibility criteria and selection process check the official website of DSSSB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb teacher recruitment delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb recruitment teachers vacancy
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP